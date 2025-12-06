Imenik tvrtki
IHS Markit
  • Plaće
  • Dizajner Proizvoda

  • Sve Dizajner Proizvoda plaće

IHS Markit Dizajner Proizvoda Plaće

Medijan Dizajner Proizvoda paketa naknade in United States u IHS Markit ukupno iznosi $98K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u IHS Markit. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
IHS Markit
Ux Ui Designer
Denver, CO
Ukupno godišnje
$98K
Razina
L1
Osnovna plaća
$88K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Godine u tvrtki
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u IHS Markit?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Dizajner Proizvoda u IHS Markit in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $125,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u IHS Markit za ulogu Dizajner Proizvoda in United States je $98,000.

Ostali resursi

