  • Plaće
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plaće

i-Sight Softverski Inženjer Plaće

Medijan Softverski Inženjer paketa naknade in Canada u i-Sight ukupno iznosi CA$85.6K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u i-Sight. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
i-Sight
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Ukupno godišnje
$62.2K
Razina
L1
Osnovna plaća
$60.7K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
2 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u i-Sight?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Softverski Inženjer u i-Sight in Canada ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od CA$101,385. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u i-Sight za ulogu Softverski Inženjer in Canada je CA$83,520.

Ostali resursi

