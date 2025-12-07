Imenik tvrtki
Human Interest
Human Interest Softverski Inženjer Plaće

Medijan Softverski Inženjer paketa naknade in United States u Human Interest ukupno iznosi $196K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Human Interest. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Human Interest
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$196K
Razina
L5
Osnovna plaća
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$5.8K
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
6 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Human Interest?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Plaće za stažiranje

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U Human Interest, Dionice/vlasnički udjeli podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Softverski Inženjer u Human Interest in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $250,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Human Interest za ulogu Softverski Inženjer in United States je $195,000.

Ostali resursi

