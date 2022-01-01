Imenik tvrtki
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Plaće

Plaće u Health Catalyst kreću se od $63,680 ukupne godišnje naknade za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa na donjoj strani do $182,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Health Catalyst. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $128K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $143K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $126K

Poslovni Analitičar
$83.6K
Informatičar (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $120K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $182K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$63.7K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Health Catalyst je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $182,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Health Catalyst je $120,000.

