Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines Plaće

Plaće u Hawaiian Airlines kreću se od $61,200 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $145,725 za Menadžer Programa na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Hawaiian Airlines. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/23/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $112K
Poslovni Analitičar
$89.6K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$61.2K

Menadžer Programa
$146K
Prodaja
$65.3K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Hawaiian Airlines je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $145,725. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Hawaiian Airlines je $89,550.

