GXO Plaće

Plaće u GXO kreću se od $10,322 ukupne godišnje naknade za Analitičar Podataka na donjoj strani do $419,588 za Poslovne Operacije na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika GXO. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/25/2025

Poslovne Operacije
$420K
Poslovni Analitičar
$60.7K
Poslovni Razvoj
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
Analitičar Podataka
$10.3K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$68.6K
Financijski Analitičar
$126K
Informatičar (IT)
$44.6K
Savjetnik za Upravljanje
$90.5K
Strojarski Inženjer
$94.5K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$119K
Menadžer Programa
$126K
Softverski Inženjer
$99.5K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$139K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$119K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u GXO je Poslovne Operacije at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $419,588. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u GXO je $97,180.

