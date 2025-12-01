Imenik tvrtki
Gusto
Gusto Regrutер Plaće

Regrutер naknada in United States u Gusto ukupno iznosi $169K year za L4. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $152K.

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$169K
$169K
$0
$0
Prikaži 3 više nivoa
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Raspored Stjecanja

20%

GOD 1

20%

GOD 2

20%

GOD 3

20%

GOD 4

20%

GOD 5

Tip Dionica
Options

U Gusto, Options podliježu 5-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 20% stječe se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)

  • 20% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)

  • 20% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)

  • 20% stječe se u 4th-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)

  • 20% stječe se u 5th-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip Dionica
Options

U Gusto, Options podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Regrutер u Gusto in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $252,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Gusto za ulogu Regrutер in United States je $175,000.

