Znanstvenik Podataka naknada in United States u Gusto kreće se od $182K year do $340K. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $320K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Gusto. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/1/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$283K
$203K
$76.7K
$2.9K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
20%
GOD 1
20%
GOD 2
20%
GOD 3
20%
GOD 4
20%
GOD 5
U Gusto, Options podliježu 5-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
20% stječe se u 1st-GOD (20.00% godišnje)
20% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)
20% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)
20% stječe se u 4th-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)
20% stječe se u 5th-GOD (1.67% mjesečno)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Gusto, Options podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
