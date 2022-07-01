Imenik tvrtki
GuideWell
GuideWell Plaće

Plaće u GuideWell kreću se od $76,000 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $164,175 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika GuideWell. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $76K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$121K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$84.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Arhitekt Rješenja
$164K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$116K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u GuideWell je Arhitekt Rješenja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $164,175. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u GuideWell je $115,575.

