Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Financijski Analitičar Plaće

Prosječna Financijski Analitičar ukupna naknada in United States u Green Thumb Industries kreće se od $101K do $140K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Green Thumb Industries. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosječna Ukupna Naknada

$108K - $127K
United States
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
$101K$108K$127K$140K
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Green Thumb Industries?

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Financijski Analitičar u Green Thumb Industries in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $140,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Green Thumb Industries za ulogu Financijski Analitičar in United States je $100,800.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Green Thumb Industries

Ostali resursi

