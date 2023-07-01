Imenik tvrtki
Gradient MSP
    Gradient MSP offers the Synthesize platform to help MSPs overcome obstacles and reach their full potential. The Billing module on Synthesize provides easy billing reconciliation for MSPs using a PSA. With just a few clicks, MSPs can review client usage, sync services to their PSA, identify growth opportunities, and save time on reconciliation. Channel Vendors can integrate with Gradient via a single API, saving effort and expanding market reach. Integration with Synthesize requires less effort than building direct with a PSA and is completely free with no additional costs or stress.

    2020
    Godina osnivanja
    31
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1M-$10M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

