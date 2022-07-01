Imenik tvrtki
Gorgias Plaće

Plaće u Gorgias kreću se od $92,063 ukupne godišnje naknade za Uspjeh Korisnika in France na donjoj strani do $199,000 za Marketing in United States na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Gorgias. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/23/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $115K
Šef Kabineta
$197K
Uspjeh Korisnika
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Marketing
$199K
Menadžer Partnera
$132K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$135K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$113K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$128K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Gorgias je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $199,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Gorgias je $130,072.

Ostali resursi

