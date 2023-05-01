Imenik tvrtki
Genesis HealthCare
    Genesis Healthcare owns and operates skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities in the US. It provides rehabilitation therapy services, physician staffing, and other healthcare-related services. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and Other Services. It has a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states and supplies rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and China. Genesis Healthcare was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

    http://www.genesishcc.com
    1985
    44,000
    $1B-$10B
