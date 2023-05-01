Imenik tvrtki
Fred Hutchinson
    • O nama

    Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is a nonprofit cancer care and research center that is clinically integrated with UW Medicine. It is the first National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in the Pacific Northwest and is a global leader in bone marrow transplantation, HIV/AIDS prevention, immunotherapy, and COVID-19 vaccines. Based in Seattle, it operates eight clinical care sites and network affiliations with hospitals in five states. Its research and clinical care teams aim to discover new cures for deadly diseases and improve the lives of cancer patients.

    http://www.fredhutch.org
    Web stranica
    1975
    Godina osnivanja
    3,001
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1B-$10B
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

