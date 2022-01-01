Imenik tvrtki
Fast Enterprises
Fast Enterprises Plaće

Plaće u Fast Enterprises kreću se od $66,300 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $159,200 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Fast Enterprises. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/9/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
L1 $99.6K
L2 $137K
L3 $127K

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Produkcijski Softverski Inženjer

Menadžment Konzultant
Median $130K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $135K

Arhitekt Rješenja
Median $95K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$108K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$66.3K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$159K
Menadžer Projekta
$147K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$159K
Tehnički Pisac
$90.9K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Fast Enterprises je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $159,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Fast Enterprises je $127,000.

