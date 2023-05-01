Imenik tvrtki
Eva.guru
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o Eva.guru što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    Eva is an AI-powered optimization platform for Amazon sellers that helps maximize profits and grow substantially. It offers services such as pricing management, Amazon advertising, store management, inventory management, FBA reimbursement, and 3PL logistics. The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, and it was created by Amazon sellers Hai Mag and Barry Guze. Eva's technology is blended with Silicon Valley expertise and Artificial Intelligence to help sellers succeed in the competitive Amazon marketplace.

    https://eva.guru
    Web stranica
    2019
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Eva.guru

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Tesla
    • Amazon
    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Intuit
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi