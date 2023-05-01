Imenik tvrtki
EPRI
EPRI Plaće

Plaće u EPRI kreću se od $90,450 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $187,433 za Menadžer Projekta na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika EPRI. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/23/2025

Inženjer Materijala
$172K
Menadžer Programa
$119K
Menadžer Projekta
$187K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Softverski Inženjer
$90.5K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u EPRI je Menadžer Projekta at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $187,433. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u EPRI je $145,768.

Ostali resursi

