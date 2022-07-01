Imenik tvrtki
Epoch Capital
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o Epoch Capital što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    Epoch is one of Australia’s leading international proprietary trading firms with its headquarters based in Sydney and offices in London, Dubai and New York. We have distinguished ourselves from our peers in the industry by maintaining world-class technology in an innovative and collaborative team culture. Epoch’s culture of teamwork fosters an environment where new ideas are constantly shared, developed and implemented. Our team comprises a wide variety of talented professionals including traders, technology specialists, financial engineers and algorithmic developers.

    https://epoch.capital
    Web stranica
    2007
    Godina osnivanja
    150
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Epoch Capital

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Flipkart
    • Tesla
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi