Emerson Plaće

Plaće u Emerson kreću se od $3,633 ukupne godišnje naknade za Ljudski Resursi na donjoj strani do $180,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Emerson. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $105K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $130K
Hardverski Inženjer
Median $95K

Strojarski Inženjer
Median $107K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $180K
Prodaja
Median $83K
Računovođa
$58.3K
Poslovni Analitičar
$5.1K
Poslovni Razvoj
$112K
Inženjer Upravljanja
$113K
Korisnička Služba
$17.9K
Menadžer Znanosti Podataka
$47.9K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$8.3K
Elektrotehničar
$132K
Financijski Analitičar
$34.6K
Ljudski Resursi
$3.6K
Informatičar (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Menadžer Programa
$171K
Menadžer Projekta
$113K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$30.9K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$104K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$160K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Emerson je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $180,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Emerson je $104,475.

