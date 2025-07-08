Imenik tvrtki
Digiteq Automotive
Digiteq Automotive Plaće

Plaće u Digiteq Automotive kreću se od $37,539 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $78,979 za Menadžer Programa na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Digiteq Automotive. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/23/2025

Elektrotehničar
$45K
Menadžer Programa
$79K
Menadžer Projekta
$45.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Softverski Inženjer
$37.5K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Digiteq Automotive je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $78,979. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Digiteq Automotive je $45,312.

