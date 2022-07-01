Imenik tvrtki
Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions Plaće

Medijan plaće u Digital Media Solutions je $179,100 za Menadžer Proizvoda . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Digital Media Solutions. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$179K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Digital Media Solutions je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $179,100. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Digital Media Solutions je $179,100.

Ostali resursi

