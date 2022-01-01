Imenik tvrtki
Delta Electronics
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Delta Electronics Plaće

Plaće u Delta Electronics kreću se od $16,027 ukupne godišnje naknade za Menadžer Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $153,000 za Prodaja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Delta Electronics. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $45.8K

Mrežni inženjer

Hardverski Inženjer
Median $49.5K
Strojarski Inženjer
Median $36K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Elektrotehničar
Median $49.6K
Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $41.8K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $62.2K
Ljudski Resursi
$90.5K
Marketinške Operacije
$35.3K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$16K
Menadžer Programa
$52.7K
Menadžer Projekta
$51.5K
Prodaja
$153K
Prodajni Inženjer
$149K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$63.1K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Delta Electronics je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $153,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Delta Electronics je $50,577.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Delta Electronics

Povezane tvrtke

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi