Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Dell Technologies. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosječna Ukupna Naknada

$55.2K - $65K
Brazil
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
$51.5K$55.2K$65K$71.8K
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon

Raspored Stjecanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Dell Technologies, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Menadžer Znanosti Podataka u Dell Technologies in Brazil ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od R$394,739. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Dell Technologies za ulogu Menadžer Znanosti Podataka in Brazil je R$283,403.

