Poslovne Operacije naknada in United States u Dell Technologies kreće se od $112K year za L7 do $240K year za L10. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $159K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Dell Technologies. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$108K
$0
$4K
L8
$141K
$131K
$0
$9.6K
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.3%
GOD 3
U Dell Technologies, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/biz-ops.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.