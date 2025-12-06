Imenik tvrtki
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Poslovne Operacije Plaće

Poslovne Operacije naknada in United States u Dell Technologies kreće se od $112K year za L7 do $240K year za L10. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $159K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Dell Technologies. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$108K
$0
$4K
L8
$141K
$131K
$0
$9.6K
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Raspored Stjecanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Dell Technologies, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Poslovne Operacije u Dell Technologies in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $239,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Dell Technologies za ulogu Poslovne Operacije in United States je $149,000.

Ostali resursi

