Dell Technologies Računovođa Plaće

Računovođa naknada in United States u Dell Technologies ukupno iznosi $112K year za L7. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Dell Technologies. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosječna Ukupna Naknada

$105K - $123K
United States
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Raspored Stjecanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Dell Technologies, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Računovođa u Dell Technologies in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $136,305. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Dell Technologies za ulogu Računovođa in United States je $97,860.

Ostali resursi

