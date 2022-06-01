Direktorij Tvrtki
Cutover
Cutover Plaće

Raspon plaća Cutover je od $78,877 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Softverski inženjer na donjem kraju do $299,088 za Razvoj poslovanja na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Cutover. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Razvoj poslovanja
$299K
Voditelj proizvoda
$102K
Regrutator
$137K

Softverski inženjer
$78.9K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Cutover je Razvoj poslovanja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $299,088. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Cutover je $119,462.

