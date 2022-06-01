Imenik tvrtki
Constellation Software Plaće

Plaće u Constellation Software kreću se od $47,076 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $142,509 za Menadžer Programa na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Constellation Software. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $97.1K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $65K
Poslovni Analitičar
$47.1K

Poslovni Razvoj
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Marketinške Operacije
$58.8K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$54.9K
Menadžer Programa
$143K
Prodaja
$99.5K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$99.8K
Rizični Kapitalista
$80.6K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Constellation Software je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $142,509. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Constellation Software je $82,626.

