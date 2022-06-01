Direktorij Tvrtki
Community Brands
Radite ovdje? Potražite svoju tvrtku

Community Brands Plaće

Raspon plaća Community Brands je od $24,964 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Softverski inženjer na donjem kraju do $206,960 za Voditelj proizvoda na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Community Brands. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Budite plaćeni, a ne izigrani

Pregovarali smo o tisućama ponuda i redovito postižemo povećanja od 30 tisuća dolara + (ponekad 300 tisuća dolara +).Neka vam se pregovara o plaći ili vaš životopis neka bude pregledan od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutera koji to rade svakodnevno.

Voditelj proizvoda
$207K
Prodaja
$60.3K
Softverski inženjer
$25K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Arhitekt rješenja
$60.2K
Nedostaje li vaš naslov?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici kompenzacija ili dodajte svoju plaću za pomoć u otključavanju stranice.


Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Community Brands je Voditelj proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $206,960. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Community Brands je $60,231.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nema istaknutih poslova za tvrtku Community Brands

Povezane tvrtke

  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • Pogledajte sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi