Coditas Technologies
Coditas Technologies Plaće

Plaće u Coditas Technologies kreću se od $7,455 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $32,350 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Coditas Technologies. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/21/2025

Dizajner Proizvoda
$7.5K
Softverski Inženjer
$32.4K
Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Coditas Technologies je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $32,350. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Coditas Technologies je $19,903.

