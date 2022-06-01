Imenik tvrtki
Choco
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Choco Plaće

Plaće u Choco kreću se od $40,651 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $158,621 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Choco. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $110K
Poslovni Razvoj
$88.4K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$159K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $92.8K
Regrutер
$95.5K
Prodaja
$40.7K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$108K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Choco je Znanstvenik Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $158,621. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Choco je $95,545.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Choco

Povezane tvrtke

  • Zalando
  • Verifone
  • Bosch Global
  • LeadIQ
  • 11:FS
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi