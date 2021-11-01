Imenik tvrtki
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Plaće

Plaće u Chipotle Mexican Grill kreću se od $30,150 ukupne godišnje naknade za Tehnički Pisac na donjoj strani do $156,000 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Chipotle Mexican Grill. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $140K
Korisnička Služba
Median $38K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $156K

Financijski Analitičar
$74.6K
Informatičar (IT)
$147K
Marketinške Operacije
$127K
Menadžer Programa
$60.3K
Menadžer Projekta
$59.7K
Prodaja
$129K
Tehnički Pisac
$30.2K
Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Chipotle Mexican Grill je Menadžer Proizvoda s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $156,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chipotle Mexican Grill je $100,808.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Chipotle Mexican Grill

