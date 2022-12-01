Imenik tvrtki
Chiliz
Chiliz Plaće

Plaće u Chiliz kreću se od $63,389 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $124,430 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Chiliz. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
$63.4K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$124K
Rizični Kapitalista
$99.5K

Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Chiliz je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $124,430. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chiliz je $99,500.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Chiliz

