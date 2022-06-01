Imenik tvrtki
Chili Piper
Chili Piper Plaće

Plaće u Chili Piper kreću se od $70,350 ukupne godišnje naknade za Regrutер na donjoj strani do $136,953 za Uspjeh Korisnika na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Chili Piper. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $120K
Uspjeh Korisnika
$137K
Operacije s Ljudima
$83.6K

Dizajner Proizvoda
$103K
Regrutер
$70.4K
UX Istraživač
$114K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Chili Piper je Uspjeh Korisnika at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $136,953. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chili Piper je $108,663.

