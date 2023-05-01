Imenik tvrtki
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Plaće

Plaće u Children's Hospital Los Angeles kreću se od $80,595 ukupne godišnje naknade za Financijski Analitičar na donjoj strani do $161,700 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Znanstvenik Podataka
$141K
Financijski Analitičar
$80.6K
Softverski Inženjer
$162K

ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Children's Hospital Los Angeles je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $161,700. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Children's Hospital Los Angeles je $140,700.

