Chick-fil-A Plaće

Plaće u Chick-fil-A kreću se od $31,200 ukupne godišnje naknade za Prodaja na donjoj strani do $227,562 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Chick-fil-A. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend softverski inženjer

Inženjer podataka

Znanstvenik Podataka
9 $167K
10 $207K
Korisnička Služba
Median $32K

Prodaja
Median $31.2K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $225K
Poslovne Operacije
$184K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $104K
Poslovni Razvoj
$79.7K
Analitičar Podataka
$101K
Informatičar (IT)
$184K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$70.4K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$177K
Menadžer Programa
$186K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $150K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Chick-fil-A je Softverski Inženjer at the 10 level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $227,562. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chick-fil-A je $151,996.

