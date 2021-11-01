Imenik tvrtki
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Plaće

Plaće u Chicago Trading kreću se od $90,450 ukupne godišnje naknade za Regrutер na donjoj strani do $270,000 za Softverski Inženjer na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Chicago Trading. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $270K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $233K
Financijski Analitičar
$231K

Informatičar (IT)
$221K
Regrutер
$90.5K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Chicago Trading je Softverski Inženjer s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $270,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chicago Trading je $231,150.

Ostali resursi