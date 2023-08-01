Imenik tvrtki
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Chevron Phillips Chemical Plaće

Plaće u Chevron Phillips Chemical kreću se od $85,706 ukupne godišnje naknade za Poslovni Analitičar na donjoj strani do $243,775 za Informatičar (IT) na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Chevron Phillips Chemical. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $100K
Računovođa
$92.5K
Poslovni Analitičar
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Kemijski Inženjer
$93.5K
Informatičar (IT)
$244K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Chevron Phillips Chemical je Informatičar (IT) at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $243,775. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chevron Phillips Chemical je $93,530.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Chevron Phillips Chemical

Povezane tvrtke

  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi