Chetu Plaće

Plaće u Chetu kreću se od $1,191 ukupne godišnje naknade za Znanstvenik Podataka na donjoj strani do $149,250 za Menadžer Projekta na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Chetu. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Znanstvenik Podataka
$1.2K
Menadžer Projekta
$149K
Softverski Inženjer
$3.4K

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$146K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$30.2K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Chetu je Menadžer Projekta at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $149,250. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Chetu je $30,150.

