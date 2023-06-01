Imenik tvrtki
CHEQ
CHEQ Plaće

Plaće u CHEQ kreću se od $29,368 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $129,350 za Prodaja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika CHEQ. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
$118K
Prodaja
$129K
Prodajni Inženjer
$126K

Softverski Inženjer
$29.4K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u CHEQ je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $129,350. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u CHEQ je $121,788.

