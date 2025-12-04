Imenik tvrtki
Cerebras Systems
Cerebras Systems Softverski Inženjer Plaće

Softverski Inženjer naknada in United States u Cerebras Systems kreće se od $193K year za L2 do $295K year za L12. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $305K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Cerebras Systems. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L2
(Početni nivo)
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Plaće za stažiranje

Raspored Stjecanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U Cerebras Systems, Dionice/vlasnički udjeli podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)

  • 25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Softverski Inženjer u Cerebras Systems in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $525,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Cerebras Systems za ulogu Softverski Inženjer in United States je $285,000.

Ostali resursi

