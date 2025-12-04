Softverski Inženjer naknada in United States u Cerebras Systems kreće se od $193K year za L2 do $295K year za L12. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $305K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Cerebras Systems. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
L2
$193K
$168K
$25.8K
$0
L3
$153K
$153K
$0
$0
L4
$201K
$176K
$25K
$0
L5
$362K
$232K
$130K
$0
Tvrtka
Naziv razine
Godine iskustva
Ukupna naknada
|Nema pronađenih plaća
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U Cerebras Systems, Dionice/vlasnički udjeli podliježu 4-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
25% stječe se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
25% stječe se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mjesečno)
