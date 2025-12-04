Imenik tvrtki
Cepton
Cepton Softverski Inženjer Plaće

Medijan Softverski Inženjer paketa naknade in United States u Cepton ukupno iznosi $142K year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Cepton. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
Cepton
Software Engineer
San Jose, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$142K
Razina
-
Osnovna plaća
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$1.8K
Bonus
$0
Godine u tvrtki
0 Godine
Godine iskustva
0 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Cepton?
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Nema pronađenih plaća
Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Softverski Inženjer u Cepton in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $405,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Cepton za ulogu Softverski Inženjer in United States je $140,500.

Ostali resursi

