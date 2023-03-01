Direktorij Tvrtki
Centric Software
Centric Software Plaće

Raspon plaća Centric Software je od $101,570 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Informatolog (IT) na donjem kraju do $255,000 za Arhitekt rješenja na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Centric Software. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/17/2025

$160K

Dizajner proizvoda
Median $150K
Softverski inženjer
Median $123K
Informatolog (IT)
$102K

Voditelj proizvoda
$159K
Prodaja
$174K
Arhitekt rješenja
$255K
Često postavljena pitanja

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в Centric Software, є Arhitekt rješenja at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $255,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Centric Software, становить $154,600.

