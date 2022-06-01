Imenik tvrtki
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Plaće

Plaće u Centers for Disease Control and Prevention kreću se od $111,000 ukupne godišnje naknade za Znanstvenik Podataka na donjoj strani do $195,975 za UX Istraživač na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Zadnje ažuriranje: 9/10/2025

$160K

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $111K

Zdravstvena Informatika

Economist
Median $140K
IT Tehnolog
$133K

Menadžer Projekta
$149K
UX Istraživač
$196K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

ČPP

The highest paying role reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is UX Istraživač at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is $140,000.

