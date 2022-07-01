Imenik tvrtki
CECO Environmental
    CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CECE”. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

    cecoenviro.com
    Web stranica
    1966
    Godina osnivanja
    450
    Broj zaposlenika
    Sjedište

