Medijan Menadžer Proizvoda paketa naknade in India u CarDekho ukupno iznosi ₹3.08M year. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u CarDekho. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijan paketa
company icon
CarDekho
Senior Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Ukupno godišnje
$35K
Razina
L3
Osnovna plaća
$32K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Godine u tvrtki
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
6 Godine
Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Menadžer Proizvoda u CarDekho in India ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od ₹3,813,053. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u CarDekho za ulogu Menadžer Proizvoda in India je ₹3,077,515.

