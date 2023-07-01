Imenik tvrtki
Capital Technology Group
    O nama

    Capital Technology Group is a consulting company that offers technical leadership and expertise in various business needs and information technologies. They specialize in enterprise architecture, application integration, custom application development, big data, and search. With a team of experienced consultants, they manage the entire software development lifecycle, from understanding business requirements to delivering high-quality software. They have been serving government and commercial clients in the Washington, DC area since 2010.

    capitaltg.com
    Web stranica
    2010
    Godina osnivanja
    60
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

