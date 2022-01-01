Imenik tvrtki
Capital One
Capital One Beneficije

Procijenjena ukupna vrijednost: $13,074

Osiguranje, zdravstvo i wellness
  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Vision Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

    18 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Disability Insurance

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    39 days

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $500

    $500 per year contributed by employer. Company provides $500 contribution for individuals and $1,000 for families.

    • Dom
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Adoption Assistance

    Guidance and financial support to associates who choose to build their families through adoption or surrogacy.

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Company Phones

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Military Leave

    Partial refund

  • Remote Work

    Monday and Friday are company-wide WFH days

    • Financije i mirovina
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $9,000

    100% match on the first 7.5% of base salary Capital One gives you 3% even if you don't contribute, then matches 100% of the first 3% that you contribute, plus 50% of the next 3%.

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary.

    • Pogodnosti i popusti
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $5,250 per year. Eligible degree or non-degree courses taken for academic credit at an accredited school for personal or career growth.

    • Ostalo
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

