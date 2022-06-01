Imenik tvrtki
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Plaće

Plaće u Burns & McDonnell kreću se od $9,278 ukupne godišnje naknade za Građevinski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $231,761 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Burns & McDonnell. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Elektroinženjer
Median $111K
Hardverski Inženjer
Median $144K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $74K

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Strojarki Inženjer
Median $110K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $210K
Poslovni Analitičar
$129K
Građevinski Inženjer
$9.3K
Inženjer Upravljanja
$95.8K
Industrijski Dizajner
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Menadžment Konzultant
$99.5K
MEP Inženjer
$131K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$119K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$232K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Burns & McDonnell je Arhitekt Rješenja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $231,761. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Burns & McDonnell je $115,100.

