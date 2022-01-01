Imenik tvrtki
Bungie Plaće

Plaće u Bungie kreću se od $108,455 ukupne godišnje naknade za Cybersecurity Analyst na donjoj strani do $285,420 za Marketing na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Bungie. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Median $163K

Softverski Inženjer Video Igara

Ljudski Resursi
$187K
Marketing
$285K

Menadžer Proizvoda
$249K
Regrutač
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$143K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Bungie je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $285,420. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Bungie je $186,930.

