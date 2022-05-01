Bright Health Plaće

Plaće u Bright Health kreću se od $127,160 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $249,240 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Bright Health. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.